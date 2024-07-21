Ram Charan drops cute B'day wish for wife Upasana Kamineni

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : Ram Charan, who celebrated his wife, Upasana Kamineni's 35th birthday, dropped a cute picture to mark the special day.

Taking to his Instagram account, 'RRR' actor shared an adorable picture of the couple sitting inside a car.

In the picture, Ram Charan can be seen taking a selfie while Upasana smiles at the camera.

Along with the picture, Ram added a sweet caption, "Happy birthday kaara mummy!!," adding a bunch of red heart emojis.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9pr517sff2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Upasana responded to the post, saying, "Thank you Mr C. Ur selfie skills are [ok gesture and smiling face with hearts emojis]." Singer Kanika Kapoor also commented, "Loveeee her."

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have a daughter named Klin Kaara Konidela.

In June, the couple celebrated their daughter's first birthday.

Upasana took to social media to commemorate the occasion with a heartfelt message and a nostalgic video.

Upasana re-shared a touching video featuring moments from Klin Kaara's birth and naming ceremony, originally posted by Ram Charan last year on Upasana's birthday.

In her caption, Upasana expressed her joy, saying, "Happiest first birthday, my darling Klin Kaara Konidela. You complete us. Thank you for bringing so much joy and happiness into our lives. I've watched this video a million times."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8aRY5BSlnw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The couple, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony on June 14, 2012, welcomed Klin Kaara after 11 years of marriage. Since her birth, Ram Charan and Upasana have delighted fans with glimpses of their daughter on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of 'Game Changer', which also stars Kiara Advani.

The film's story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works.

Ram and Kiara previously worked together in Boyapati Srinu's 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. S Shankar has directed the film.

Additionally, Ram Charan will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in his 16th film, untitled and referred to as #RC16.

The film was recently launched in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony. The Telugu film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana, debuted with the National Award-winning Uppena, and will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in the film, which also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. AR Rahman will compose the music for the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor