Ram Charan, Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Arjun Mathur Bag Top Honours, 12th Fail, Maharaja, Laapataa Ladies, Chandu Champion Amongst Top Film Awardees at IFFM 2024
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 17, 2024 03:30 PM2024-08-17T15:30:58+5:302024-08-17T15:35:41+5:30
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) awards night culminated in a spectacular awards ceremony, celebrating the best of Indian cinema in grand style. This year’s awards honored some of the most outstanding talents and films from the Indian film industry, marking an unforgettable night for both the winners and the attendees. Ram Charan and Dr AR Rahman bagged the top two honours for the incredible cinematic achievements.
In a highly anticipated announcement, Kartik Aaryan took home the Best Actor award for his remarkable performance, further solidifying his position as one of the most versatile actors in contemporary Indian cinema. Acclaimed filmmakers Kabir Khan and Nithilan Swaminathan were jointly awarded Best Director for their exceptional work on Chandu Champion and Maharaja. In addition to these major awards, two films received special recognition for their outstanding contributions to Indian cinema. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail was acknowledged for its inspiring narrative, and Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies was honored for its innovative approach and storytelling.
The 15th IFFM Awards brought together some of the most renowned talents from India, making it a night to remember. The festival, which is taken this year from August 15th to 25th, 2024, features a diverse range of films that showcased the rich tapestry of Indian cinema, with the awards ceremony serving as the perfect conclusion to a week of cinematic.
Below is the list of Winners:
Excellence in Cinema: Dr AR Rahman
Ambassador of Indian Art & culture: Ram Charan
Equality in Cinema: Dunki
Diversity Champion: Rasika Dugal
Disruptor in Cinema: Adarsh Gourav
Breakout Film of the Year - Amar Singh Chamkila
Short Film Competition - The Vegemite Sandwich and Special mention to Echo
Best Documentary - Trolley Times
Best Film from the Subcontinent- The Red Suitcase from Nepal
Series
Best Series - Kohhra
Best Actor in a Series - Arjun Mathur for Made In Heaven Season 2
Best Actress in a Series - Nimisha Sajayan for Poacher
Best Film (Critics Choice) - Laapata Ladies
Best Director (Critics Choice) - Dominic Sangma for Rimdogittanga (Rapture)
Best Performance of the Year (Critics) - Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail
Jury Awards
Best Actress - Parvathy Thiruvothu for Ullozhukku (Undercurrent)
Best Actor - Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion
Best Director - Kabir Khan for Chandu Champion and Nithilan Swaminathan for Maharaja
Best Film - 12th Fail