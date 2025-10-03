Ram Charan launches Archery Premier League 2025, calls it an "iconic sport"

New Delhi [India], October 3 : Actor Ram Charan has launched the Archery Premier League 2025 in New Delhi.

Speaking to media, Ram Charan said, "It's an iconic sport. It's part of our history and our culture. It's a historic event. I am very happy to be the brand ambassador for this. With all your support, we are very sure that we want to make this an iconic league."

Talking about the league, Ram Charan shared, "There was never an archery league. This is the first time we are having an archery league, and that too in India. We are very happy to be part of and support every archer across the world and every sportsman who is part of archery. Very proud that this is an Indian league, an Indian board that has initiated this. Archers across the world, and especially our Indian archers, will get amazing spotlight on the global platform."

He added, "Archery was part of Ramayan and Mahabharat. We have so much affiliation with archery. I played the role of an archer in my last movie, 'RRR'. So, archery has given all of us so much. I hope the Indian sports lovers encourage and support this iconic support."

Actor Randeep Hooda also attended the event and shared his opinions about it.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I think it's a great initiative. All leagues, like the IPL, to our young players getting international exposure. It enhances our talent pool, and when we go out for international competitions, we have much more talent available.

"This is also a cultural and traditional sport. It is related to our history. On Dussehra, when good triumphs over evil, we are here on the first day of the Archery Premier League. I consider myself very fortunate to be associated with Delhi's team, 'Prithviraj Yodhas'. We are really looking forward to giving a good competition," he added.

48 archers were divided among six franchises on Thursday as the Archery Association of India officially launched the inaugural edition of the Archery Premier League at a grand event in New Delhi. 36 Indian and 12 foreign archers were picked in the draft as all teams formed competitive squads for the first season, as per a press release from APL.

The president of the Archery Association of India (AAI), Arjun Munda, said that the purpose behind the league is to give the "hidden talents" exposure to world-class talent and also added that, keeping the Olympics 2028 and 2032 in mind, a foreign coach will be appointed for team India.

Speaking to the media, Arjun said, "We are starting the Archery Premier League in India. India is the first country to start an archery league. The purpose behind this is to give exposure to our archers and to make archery popular in India, but across the world as well. India is a country where a lot of people live in rural areas and there is many hidden talents there."

"The league is trying to introduce a good volume of archery talent, who can rebuild the country's future in the sport. The team has been selected and so were players in a transparent process," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor