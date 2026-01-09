Ram Charan on Legacy Pressure: ‘I Never Saw It as a Burden—I Just Focused on My Work’

For an actor coming to Indian cinema, a rich legacy and a film background have always been topics of conversation for all the reasons. But for an actor like Ram Charan, legacy is an insight that has added to his richness of contribution in cinema - and has not acted as a burden. “I’ve always seen it as an advantage. You learn faster when you grow up with that insight. I never saw it as a disadvantage,” he says, emphasising that he’s made the most of his learnings upon carrying a rich film background.

The actor does not see it a pressure. “I don’t think of it that way. Maybe ignorance is bliss. I stayed ignorant of that pressure and just worked,” he mentions. At times when coming from a family with a rich film background has seemed to be a direct launchpad for actors, Ram Charan has crafted his own way, on his own terms, creating a legacy of his own.

And he continues to do so! After dominating 2025 on several levels, he is gearing up for a banging 2026 with his upcoming film Peddi, a sports action drama that brings an unseen shade of Ram Charan to the fore. Helmed by director Buchi Babu Sana, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Scheduled for a theatrical release on 27th March 2026, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu.