Ram Charan sends warm birthday wishes to Amitabh Bachchan, reflects on India's archery potential

New Delhi [India], October 11 : Actor Ram Charan extended a heartwarming wish to Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on his 83rd birthday.

The 'RRR' star, who was present at a press conference in the capital, celebrating the success of the Archery Premier League (APL), spoke to the media and shared the birthday message. "Happy Birthday, Mr Big B. Wishing you all the best from India and all of us," he said.

Ram Charan, who has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the inaugural season of APL 2025, also shed light about his upcoming film titled 'Peddi', suggesting that its theme will revolve around sports, something that he has been associated with for a long time.

Reflecting on the rise of the Archery Premier League, the actor told ANI, "The league is very important for Indian archery to win at the Olympics. It will offer a valuable learning experience for our archers."

At the event, Ram Charan was accompanied by his father-in-law and APL director, Anil Kamineni, AAI General Secretary Virendra Sachdeva, and Archery Association of India (AAI) president Arjun Munda, alongwith notable archery stars.

India's ace archer and former world number one Deepika Kumari was also present at the event.

On the sidelines of the league's celebrations, the 'RRR' star also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his wife, Upasana Konidela and Anil Kamineni.

Honoured to meet Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji the success of the world’s first Archery Premier League, led by Anil Kamineni Garu. This is our small step to preserve the legacy of archery and promote it worldwide. Congratulations to all the athletes, we hope many more… pic.twitter.com/nzkUbsw9VT — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 11, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Taking to X, Ram shared pictures of the meeting and wrote, "Honoured to meet Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji the success of the world's first Archery Premier League, led by Anil Kamineni Garu. This is our small step to preserve the legacy of archery and promote it worldwide. Congratulations to all the athletes, we hope many more will join this incredible sport."

Earlier this month, the actor launched the tournament in an event in the national capital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor