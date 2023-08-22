Ram Charan shares adorable picture of his father Chiranjeevi with little Klin Kaara on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : On the birthday of megastar Chiranjeevi, ‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan wished him in a special way. He shared an adorable picture of his daughter Klin Kaara Konidela with him and said, “Loads of love from us & the Littlest member of the KONIDELA family.”

He took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of Chiranjeevi with his granddaughter. He can be seen holding her in his arms.

Ram Charan wrote in the caption, Happiest Birthday to our dearest CHIRUTHA - (Chiranjeevi Thatha). Loads of love from us & the Littlest member of the KONIDELA family. @chiranjeevikonidela”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwPJHjrPGeM/

After his sweet post, many of Chiranjeevi’s fans also wished him on his special day.

One of them wrote, “Mini Mega Star Wishes to his Grandfather : Happy Birthday Thathayya”

Another mentioned, “Happiest Birthday to the Biggest Name of Indian Cinema”

While other fans commented, “Very very happiest birthday to our once in a lifetime legendry heroo megastar @chiranjeevikonidela bosss”

Chiranjeevi was born Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad Rao on August 22, 1955, in Mogalthur, a village in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari region. Chiranjeevi is among the most influential and successful actors and worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films.

He is known for his movies such as ‘Vijetha’, ‘Indra’, ‘Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.’, and most recently he was seen in ‘Bholaa Shankar’.

On the other hand, Ram Charan, who is also among the most loved actors of Telugu cinema and received a lot of respect and success for ‘RRR’, will be seen in director Shankar's upcoming action film 'Game Changer' opposite actor Kiara Advani. 'Game Changer' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

