Ram Charan to wrap up shooting for 'Game Changer' soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 : Moviegoers are excited to see Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's new avatar in the upcoming film 'Game Changer'. Building more anticipation, there is a new update for fans as makers are set to wrap up the shoot soon.

As per a source close to the film, "In another 10 days, Ram Charan will complete shooting for Game Changer. Though other sequences from the film will continued being shot, Ram's work on the project will conclude in June."

The source also revealed that "Ram has quite a busy shoot schedule, and after this the actor will soon move on to his next project."

After the RRR, once again Ram Charan will be seen in a uniform-clad avatar in this film. He will be playing an IAS Officer in Game Changer. While Kiara Advani plays the leading lady, Anjali will be seen in a pivotal role. SJ Suryah will play the antagonist in this one.

On the occasion of actor Ram Charan's birthday, the makers treated fans to a fun track 'Jaragandi' from the film.

The lyrical video of the song shows Kiara and Ram Charan ruling the dance floor with their dynamic energy. Both are dressed in vibrant traditional outfits. Kiara and Ram dance in a muddy field as they are joined by a host of people.

The upbeat dance number is sung by singers Daler Mehndi and Sunidhi Chauhan with lyrics by Anantha Sriram. The music for the film has been composed by Thaman S.

The film's story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works. The film's promotional material also aligns with what's described by the platform.

Ram and Kiara previously worked together in Boyapati Srinu's 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

S Shankar has directed the film.

Ram Charan will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in his 16th film, untitled and referred to as #RC16. The film was recently launched in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony. The Telugu film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who debuted with the National Award-winning Uppena, will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in the film that also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. A R Rahman will compose the music for the film.

Ram Charan expressed excitement about working with Janhvi Kapoor and said, "Many have longed to see me paired with Janhvi Kapoor, reminiscing about the nostalgia of Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari."

Recently, Ram Charan's 17th film was also announced.

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, Ram updated his fans about his new movie. He confirmed his latest collaboration with his Rangasthalam director Sukumar for a new film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor