Ram Charan Transformation: RRR Actor Goes Beast Mode for Peddi, Workout Picture Goes Viral

Global Star Ram Charan is putting his best efforts into his ongoing and ambitious project Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and presented by the leading banners Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Peddi — mounted on an unprecedented scale — has already created a strong buzz with its promotional material. In particular, the glimpse released earlier stirred excitement across all languages and regions in the country.

The film’s crucial and lengthy schedule is set to commence tomorrow. Ahead of this pivotal phase, Ram Charan has been pushing his limits like never before to embody the powerful new avatar envisioned for his character. He has undergone relentless training, sculpting his body into a powerhouse that perfectly reflects the raw energy and intensity the role demands. The latest image from his gym session shows Charan sporting a rugged beard, tightly pulled-back hair, and an imposing physique, honed through sheer willpower and discipline. This transformation is not just about appearance; it’s a testament to his unwavering commitment to the character and the story. Charan truly resembles a Greek god, having fully switched to beast mode.

Slated for release on March 27, coinciding with the star’s birthday, Peddi is already shaping up as one of the most ambitious projects of Charan’s career. With his intense physical preparation now in full swing, fans can look forward to a performance as powerful as his incredible transformation.

Recently, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar’s first look was also revealed on his birthday, adding to the film’s buzz. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, with Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key supporting roles. Behind the lens is renowned cinematographer R. Rathnavelu, while the soundtrack is composed by Oscar-winning maestro A.R. Rahman. National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli handles the cut.

The production design is helmed by Avinash Kolla, editing by Navin Nooli, and executive production by V.Y. Praveen Kumar. Marketing is handled by First Show, with PRO managed by Vamsi-Shekar.