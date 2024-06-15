Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni mark 12th wedding anniversary with heartfelt family picture

New Delhi [India], June 15 : Actor Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni celebrated 12 years of wedded bliss on Saturday, marking the occasion with a heartfelt message and a picture-perfect family snapshot shared on social media.

Upasana Kamineni took to Instagram to commemorate the wedding anniversary, posting a heartwarming photograph of the couple strolling with their daughter, Klin Kaara.

In the picture, Ram Charan looked dapper in an off-white shirt paired with beige pants, while Upasana exuded elegance in a blue ensemble. Their daughter, Klin Kaara, stole hearts in a floral dress and pink shoes.

Captioning the post, Upasana expressed gratitude, saying, "Here's to 12 years togetherness! Thank you all for your love and wishes. Each one of you have played a special part in making our lives truly wonderful. So much gratitude! @alwaysramcharan #klinkaarakonidela"

Ram Charan responded lovingly in the comments, writing, "Upsi I enjoy being your better half."

The post was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends and well-wishers in the film industry.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal conveyed her wishes, "Happy anniversary! Wishing you guys a lifetime of love, togetherness and lots of bliss and joy!"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Congratulations," while Varun Konidela dropped a red heart emoticon.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni exchanged rings in 2011 and tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony on June 14, 2012.

Their family expanded eleven years later with the arrival of their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, born on June 20, 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of 'Game Changer', which also stars Kiara Advani.

The film's story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works.

Ram and Kiara previously worked together in Boyapati Srinu's 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. S Shankar has directed the film.

Additionally, Ram Charan will also be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in his 16th film, untitled and referred to as #RC16.

The film was recently launched in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony. The Telugu film to be directed by Buchi Babu Sana, debuted with the National Award-winning Uppena, will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead in the film, which also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar.

AR Rahman will compose the music for the film.

