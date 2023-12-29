Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni to Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, celebs who embraced parenthood in 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 : Parenthood is that phase in everyone's life that brings emotions, unpredictability, strength and responsibility. It is one of those experiences that is embraced and brings along one of the most divine gifts for any person. As we approach the end of 2023, let's look at the beautiful moments shared with us by several Indian celebrities, who welcomed their little bundle of joy this year.

1. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni

Dating for several years, Ram Charan and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012, and since then they have been sticking with each other in thick and thin. After being married for 11 years, the power couple welcomed their first child on June 20 in Hyderabad.

Announcing the daughter's arrival, Ram took to Instagram and dropped a post that read, "With the blessings of the Chenchu tribal goddess- Bhawramma Devi we introduce our beloved granddaughter. Klin Kaara Konidela, taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening - lots of love - Surekha, Shobana, Chiranjeevi and Anil."

Ram and Upasana held a grand ceremony to give a name to their little angel in the presence of family and friends.

The couple has named their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

2. Atlee and Priya

Atlee and Priya tied the knot in 2014. 'Jawan' director welcomed his baby boy on January 31.

He announced his son's arrival with a note, which read, "They were right. There's no feeling in the world like this. And just like that our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed."

The name of the baby was not revealed by the couple but after superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared he met the little one on social media, which made fans excited to know the name of the filmmaker's baby.

During one of his AskSRK sessions, a fan asked the Superstar, "@iamsrk Met with @Atlee_dir & @priyaatlee new baby?".

To which SRK replied, "Yes he is too sweet and Masha Allah healthy".

A day after SRK shared that he met the little munchkin, Atlee introduced his son to the world and proudly shared his name.

"Yes the name is MEER. Very happy to be revealing our little angels name," Atlee posted on Instagram.

3. Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy

After meeting on the sets of the mythological show 'Suryaputra Karn', actors Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy tied the knot in February 2018.

After 5 years of blissful marriage, the couple welcomed twins- a baby boy and baby girl on July 25.

With joy and gratitude, the actors started their journey as a family of four.

4. Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz, who is currently enjoying the phase of motherhood, cherishing every moment with her firstborn, welcomed her son this year in August.

Ileana welcomed her first child on August 1 and revealed the name and news to her fans days later.

The 'Barfi' actor names her son Koa Phoenix Dolan.

From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life.

The curiosity of her fans, often made the actor show the pictures and details of her baby's dad.

Recently, during an Instagram Ask Me Anything session, the actor delighted fans by posting an adorable photo with Michael Dolan and opening up more about her experiences with motherhood.

When one of the users asked the actor how she is single handling her child, Ileana shared a picture of herself with Dolan, stating, "I'm not."

Another user asked, "apart from the baby, something you're really thankful for," Ileana replied, "My baby daddy."

Though several reports suggest that Ileana and Michael tied the knot in May this year, neither of them has confirmed this information so far.

5. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

On May 10, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed a son into the world. The Bigg Boss 7 winner, who is quite active on social media, made her fans part of her motherhood journey.

During her pregnancy, the actor did a lot of projects flaunting her baby bump. Gauahar and Zaid named their baby boy Zehaan.

6. Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta welcomed their first child on July 19. After welcoming their baby boy, Vatsal and Ishita shared this joyful moment of their lives with fans on Instagram.

Vatsal treated fans with a picture from the hospital featuring his wife Ishita and his baby boy.

The couple has named their newborn 'Vaayu'.

Ishita and Vatsal tied knot in 2017. The couple fell in love during the shoot of a TV show, 'Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar.

Ishita announced her pregnancy news on March 31 with an Instagram post.

The news of Ishita's pregnancy broke out when she appeared at the airport flaunting her baby bump. She looked absolutely gorgeous and radiated the pregnancy glow. The actress also smiled and waved at the paps. However, she did not make any official statement on social media at that time.

7. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcomed their twin girls on November 27.

Finally, after one month, new parents in town Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla officially introduced their daughters to their fans.

On the one-month birthday of her daughter, she treated fans with glimpses of her daughters and revealed their names.

On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, Rubina took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures to share the exciting news.

The actor named her beautiful daughters- Jeeva and Edhaa.

Rubina Dilaik confirmed her pregnancy through her social media handle in September.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina dropped a string of images from her recent vacation with Abhinav.

"We promised we would TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do AS A FAMILY welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon," she captioned the post.

Abhinav and Rubina became the talk of the town with their stint on 'Bigg Boss 14. The two had revealed on the show that they were on the verge of getting a divorce when they decided to give their relationship a chance and entered the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss'. Their innings on the show helped them resolve their differences and they later came out as a happily married couple.

