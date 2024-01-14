Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela celebrate Sankranthi with family

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 14 : Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela took to Instagram stories on Sunday to share pictures from their family's Sankranthi celebration.

The couple, along with their kid Klin Kaara Konidela celebrated the festival in Bangalore.

Ram Charan can be seen flipping dosas like a pro in one of the videos.

Ram Charan's mother Surekha Konidala can also be seen playing with Klin Kaara.

Surekha was also seen making dosas in the other video.

Earlier, on Saturday, the couple, accompanied by their daughter Klin, were spotted at the Hyderabad airport.

In the images captured by the shutterbugs, Ram Charan is seen tenderly holding his daughter in his arms, while Upasana carries their pet dog, Rhyme.

The 'RRR' actor wore a black kurta and a pair of chinos, apart from a black cap. He was seen holding Klin and covering her face from being clicked. Upasana wore a grey overcoat with denims.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of director Shankar's upcoming action thriller film 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani.

The film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics and will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

'Game Changer' is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor