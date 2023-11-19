Ram Charan, Upasana show their support for Team India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 : Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela showed their support for Team India.

Upasana took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself with Ram. She wrote, "I love my India."

In the first picture, Ram can be seen sporting a jersey with the word 'Ram' inscribed on the back. Upasana wore a white T-shirt and black pants.

For the second picture, the couple exchanged their outfits.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years. Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child on June 20. The couple has named their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming action film 'Game Changer' opposite actor Kiara Advani.

'Game Changer' will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase of 241, India started off really well and had Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left Indian team without answers and guided them to a seven-wicket win.

Mohammed Shami took one wicket while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets as well.

Travis was given the 'Player of the Match' for his century.

