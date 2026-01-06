Ram Charan wishes A.R. Rahman on b’day: ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ from ‘Peddi’ was just the beginning

Mumbai, Jan 6 Actor Ram Charan extended warm birthday wishes to music maestro A.R. Rahman, expressing gratitude for the musical magic the composer has brought to his upcoming film Peddi.

Ram took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with Rahman, who turned 59 on Tuesday. Ram Charan shared a heartfelt note for the Oscar-winning composer, wishing him good health, happiness and “endless music”.

“Wishing @arrahman sir a very Happy Birthday. May this year bring you great health, happiness and endless music. #ChikiriChikiri was just the beginning. Can’t thank you enough sir…for the magic you’ve woven for #Peddi,” he wrote.

Talking about “Peddi”, the film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Filmed under the working title of RC16, it was officially announced as "Peddi" in March 2025. Ram Charan in the titular role is paired with Janhvi Kapoor in an ensemble cast featuring Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu.

The original score and soundtrack album are composed by A. R. Rahman. The film is scheduled to release on 27 March 2026.

Meanwhile, Rahman, who is nicknamed "Isai Puyal" and "Mozart of Madras", is a recipient of six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award and the Padma Bhushan.

With his in-house studio Panchathan Record Inn, Rahman's film-scoring career began during the early 1990s with the Tamil film Roja. Following that, he went on to score several songs for Tamil language films, including Mani Ratnam's politically charged Bombay, the urban Kaadhalan, Thiruda Thiruda, and S. Shankar's debut film Gentleman.

His score for his first Hollywood film, the comedy Couples Retreat in 2009. His music for Slumdog Millionaire earned him Best Original Score and Best Original Song at the 81st Academy Awards.

In 2006, he was honoured by Stanford University for his contributions to global music. He received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Rotary Club of Madras 2008. In 2009, he was included on the Time list of the world's 100 most influential people. In 2017, he made his debut as a director and writer for the film Le Musk.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor