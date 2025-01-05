Ram Charan's daughter Klin Kaara's heartwarming reaction to seeing her father on screen wins hearts

New Delhi [India], January 5 : In a heartwarming moment that has delighted fans, Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni, recently shared a touching video of their daughter, Klin Kaara, witnessing her father on-screen for the first time.

The video, posted by Upasana on her Instagram account, captures Klin Kaara's priceless reaction as she recognizes her father on screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

Despite being the daughter of one of India's biggest film stars, Klin Kaara has largely remained out of the public eye, with her parents choosing to shield her from media attention. In the clip, her excitement is evident as she points at the screen, recognising her father on TV.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "When she watches her naana on screen for the first time. @alwaysramcharan sooo proud of you. All set for Game Changer now."

On the professional front, Ram Charan is currently busy with the promotions for his highly anticipated film 'Game Changer', set to hit theatres on January 10.

The film, directed by Shankar and starring Kiara Advani alongside him, is one of the most talked-about projects in Indian cinema currently.

At a recent press meet in Mumbai on January 4, Ram Charan shared his excitement about working with the renowned director Shankar.

The actor spoke highly of both Shankar and 'RRR' director S.S. Rajamouli, calling them "taskmasters" who push their actors to deliver their best performances.

"Both Mr Rajamouli sir and Shankar Sir are taskmasters. They give you every opportunity to perform and be your best," Ram Charan said, adding, "It is rare to work with someone who keeps pushing you. There is not one day that you get to relax with them. Shankar sir is so particular... whether it's Rajinikanthji, Kamal Haasanji, or me, he is so mastered in his craft."

Ram Charan described his collaboration with Shankar on Game Changer as a "dream come true."

He also recalled how Rajamouli had praised Shankar's work, describing him as the "epitome of commercial films" and someone who had "defined global cinema."

"It's a blessing to work for five years with Rajamouli Garu and then Shankar Garu," Ram Charan said, adding, "It is so enriching as an actor, there's so much to learn."

At the event, Ram Charan, along with the 'Game Changer' team, including producer Dil Raju, actor SJ Suryah, and distributor Anil Thadani, also discussed the film's powerful messaging, its breathtaking visuals, and its family-friendly narrative.

The team even recreated one of Ram Charan's iconic hand gestures from the trailer, which was met with much enthusiasm from the audience.

The recently released trailer of 'Game Changer' has already caused a stir, with Ram Charan playing a powerful double role as a father and son.

One of the most striking aspects of the trailer is the actor's portrayal of a corrupt Chief Minister, which adds a major twist to the film's storyline.

In one of the trailer's most thrilling moments, Ram Charan is shown hanging from a helicopter while wielding a sword, clad in a lungi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor