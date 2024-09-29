Ram Charan’s Entry in ‘Game Changer’ Features Blend of India’s Different Folk Dance Forms

The entry of actor Ram Charan in his upcoming movie ‘Game Changer’ will be a grand affair. His entry in the film is marked by the song ‘Raa Macha Macha’ (the Hindi version is titled ‘Dam Tu Dikha Jaa’) which features 1,000 folk dancers grooving to different folk dance forms of India. The song has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. This song is a tribute to India’s diverse cultural heritage, showcasing an array of traditional folk dances from various regions of the country.

It features unique and visually stunning forms like Gussadi from Adilabad, Chaau from West Bengal, Ghumra from Orissa’s Matilkala, Goravara Kunitha from Karnataka, and many others. This vibrant weave of regional art forms is accentuated by the vocals of Nakash Aziz, who lends his vocals to all three language versions of the track—Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The lyrics for the song are written by Anantha Sriram. Talking about the song, the director said, "One whole sequence, Ram Charan danced in a single shot. It's turned out beautifully because it blends in elements from so many states and cultures. This song will be a treat for Ram Charan fans”.

Thaman S adds, "This is never seen before. Our idea was to record everything and bring in all the cultures and then make it the most visually expansive song of recent times. The way to get to it was to lock the 1000 dancers and platform them next to Ram Charan”. ‘Game Changer’ is directed by S Shankar, and is touted to be a cinematic spectacle with an estimated budget of Rs 240 crore. Ram Charan will be seen in a triple role. Dil Raju, known for his production excellence, is backing the project under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.