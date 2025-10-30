Ram Charan's hard work for 'Peddi' is absolutely phenomenal, says dance choreographer Jani Master

Chennai, Oct 30 Dance choreographer Jani Master, who has choreographed dance numbers for actor Ram Charan in director Buchi Babu Sana's eagerly awaited action extravaganza 'Peddi', has now said that the hard work and effort that the star was putting in for the film was "absolutely phenomenal".

Taking to his X timeline to post a picture of himself with the actor in Sri Lanka, where the unit of the film is currently shooting, the dance choreographer wrote, "We will cherish this best time spent with my most favourite person, hero @AlwaysRamCharan Anna and extremely talented director @BuchiBabuSana garu during the shoot of #PEDDI.

"The hardwork & efforts Charan Anna is putting in for this movie is absolutely phenomenal. Just wait and watch for its impact! @vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings@MythriOfficial."

It may be recalled that the unit of 'Peddi' had left for Sri Lanka a week ago. Sources close to the unit of the film had then confirmed to IANS that shooting would happen at the scenic locations of the island nation for the next few days.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and prestigiously presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the movie is being mounted on a grand scale.

It may be recalled that the unit of 'Peddi' had, some time ago, shot a grand song featuring a whopping 1000 dancers. The unit of the film shot the song on the occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, when most others chose to take the day off. The grand song on Ram Charan was filmed in Mysore and had been choreographed by Jani Master.

Sources say that post-production work of the film is also happening simultaneously. The team is working relentlessly to keep the project on track as per schedule.

Ram Charan has undergone a complete transformation for his role. The stellar cast also includes Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in a powerful supporting role, alongside Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key roles.

With a top-notch technical crew on board, 'Peddi' promises a rich cinematic experience. R Rathnavelu is handling cinematography, while National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli takes charge of the edit.

'Peddi' is slated for a grand Pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor