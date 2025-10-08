Ram Charan’s Much-Awaited ‘Peddi’ Gears Up for Next Schedule in Pune Tomorrow for Blockbuster Song Shoot!

Global superstar Ram Charan, who created a cinematic phenomenon with his past films, is all set to return to the big screens with his much-anticipated next, Peddi. Ever since its announcement, the film has generated massive buzz and excitement among fans and industry circles alike. The actor will be seen in an action-packed avatar, promising a fresh and powerful transformation that has already become the talk of the town.

As the film inches closer to completion, every new update from the makers continues to amplify the anticipation. According to the latest reports, the next shooting schedule of Peddi is all set to kick off tomorrow in Pune, where the team will be filming a grand song sequence. This song, touted to be a mass blockbuster, will be choreographed by none other than the ace choreographer Jani Master, known for delivering some of the most celebrated dance numbers in Indian cinema.

So far, around 60% of the film’s shoot has been completed, and the makers have also locked the first half’s edit recently. Directed by the talented Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi promises to present Ram Charan in a never-before-seen avatar, one that blends intense action, gripping storytelling, and high-voltage entertainment.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the titular role, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, the film is scheduled for release on 27 March 2026.