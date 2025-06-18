Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ Set to Showcase India’s Most Daring Train Action Sequence Ever

Global star Ram Charan has completely immersed himself in his role and is putting in his best efforts to bring director Buchi Babu Sana's grand vision to life. The title glimpse has already made a significant impact at the national level. More than just a cricket or sports drama, the film promises a wide range of elements that will be a treat to watch on the big screen, thanks to the expansive scope of its story. The movie is being mounted on a massive scale, with Venkata Satish Kilaru producing under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas, while leading production houses Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are presenting it.

The production of this film is progressing smoothly, right on schedule. The team recently wrapped up filming some crucial scenes along with a massive action block, all set against an impressively built village backdrop. Currently, the shoot has shifted to a gigantic set specially erected in Hyderabad, where an intense and breathtaking action sequence is being shot in a first-of-its-kind manner, something Indian cinema has never witnessed before.

It's a high-octane, big-budget train episode that promises to raise the bar for action filmmaking in India. Crafted with exceptional detail by renowned production designer Avinash Kolla, the expansive set for the train stunt is a visual spectacle in itself. Ram Charan will be seen performing some of the most daring stunts of his career in this sequence, with real risks involved. The shoot of the sequence will continue till the 19th of this month.

Action choreography is being helmed by the sensational Nabakanth Master, best known for crafting the iconic cricket shot from the film and for his acclaimed work in Pushpa 2. Currently associated with several high-profile projects, he is now orchestrating what is touted to be the biggest and most ambitious action episode of the movie. Needless to say, this electrifying stunt sequence is set to be one of the film’s most talked-about highlights and a major crowd-puller when it hits the big screen. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady, while Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma are the other prominent cast.

R Rathnavelu is in charge of the cinematography, while the Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman scores the music. The editing is by National Award-winning technician Navin Nooli, while the production design is by Avinash Kolla. The movie is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026, on Ram Charan's birthday.