Ram Charan's Stardom Reaches New Heights as Fans Unveil 256-Foot Cutout Ahead of Game Changer Release

A colossal 256-foot cutout of actor Ram Charan has been unveiled in Andhra Pradesh, believed to be the tallest ever dedicated to a film star. Unveiled just ahead of the release of his much-anticipated film Game Changer, the cutout became the centerpiece of a grand celebration. Fans gathered from all corners of the region to witness the spectacle, turning the event into a festival of music, cheers, and excitement.

Speaking at the event, Dil Raju said, "I have the trailer on my phone. But we have to work on it a lot before it reaches you. These days, the trailer decides the movie's fate. You will get to witness the trailer on January 1 on the occasion of the New Year. Vijayawada is the maternal home of Telugu cinema. I thank the entire city, Mega fans, Power Star fans, and Mega Power Star fans for setting up another historic record by erecting this 256-foot cutout for Ram Charan."

He further said, "Starting his career as a Supreme Hero 40-50 years back, he emerged as a Mega Star. Now, he has become the one and only Boss...Mega Boss. He became a Mega Star through his hard work and also gave us Power Star, Mega Power Star, Bunny, Sai Dharam Tej, and Varun Tej. You have been supportive of him over the last 40-50 years. I thank you for showing your support once again by erecting this massive 256-foot cutout for Charan."

The film, directed by the acclaimed Shankar, marks the first collaboration between the two, adding to the excitement. Ram Charan will showcase his versatility in a dual role, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Kiara Advani, Anjali, and SJ Suryah, among others. Produced on a grand scale by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Creations and Dil Raju Productions, Game Changer is set for a massive release on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.