Ram Charan’s wife Upasana celebrates 'Sixteen years of Ram Charan' in film industry

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 : Actor Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela on Thursday, celebrated her husband's sixteenth anniversary in the film industry.

She took to Instagram Story and shared an endearing post featuring Ram Charan's glimpse from his movies. She called it 'Sweet Sixteen'.

Ram Charan is one of the brightest stars. With a career spanning 16 years, he has made his place in the industry from his unique acting prowess and dedication.

He has given films that have been applauded by fans like 'Magadheera', 'Orange', 'Naayak', 'Zanjeer', 'Yevadu', 'Dhruva', 'Rangasthalam', and 'RRR' among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming action film 'Game Changer' opposite actor Kiara Advani.

'Game Changer' will be released in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. The film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

