Ram Charan’s wife Upasana shares pictures from daughter Klin Kaara’s first Varalakshmi Vratha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : Actor Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela on Friday shared a picture from her newborn daughter Klin Kaara Konidela’s first Varalakshmi Vratham.

Taking to Instagram, Upasana shared a picture which she captioned, “Couldn’t have asked for more. My first Varalakshmi Vratham with my Klin Kaara #blessed #gratitude #priceless.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwpjzXUhm_D/?hl=en

In the picture, Klin’s face was hidden by an emoji of a smiling face, so no one could see her face.

Upasana chose a traditional red outfit, while Klin was seen wearing a white frock.

Soon after Upasana shared the pictures, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section with red heart emoticons and adorable messages for the kid.

“Cutest,” a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, “We want you to show us Konidala's child.”

“So cute beautiful,” a fan wrote.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed their first child on June 20. The couple has named their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

Taking to Instagram, Charan shared a post that reads, "With the blessings of the Chenchu tribal goddess- Bhawramma Devi we introduce our beloved granddaughter. Klin Kaara Konidela, taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening - lots of love - Surekha, Shobana, Chiranjeevi and Anil."

Upasana also shared the posts and captioned it, "KLIN KAARA KONIDELA. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big big hug to our daughter's grandparents."

The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years. Meanwhile, on the work front, Charan will be next seen in director Shankar's 'Game Changer' opposite actor Kiara Advani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor