Ram Gopal Varma returns to crime dama, announces 'Syndicate' as his most fear-inducing film yet

New Delhi [India], January 22 : Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for his iconic crime drama 'Satya', has shared details about his upcoming film 'Syndicate', a project that promises to be his most ambitious and terrifying work yet.

The film, according to Varma, is set to explore the rise of a terrifying criminal organization that threatens India's very existence.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Varma explained the conceptual evolution behind 'Syndicate', noting that while street gangs were a significant threat in India in the past, the real danger today lies in the formation of a powerful syndicate comprising various factions, including political forces, law enforcement, ultra-rich businessmen, and even military personnel.

'Syndicate' will address how the intense polarisation in the country today makes it ripe for such a dangerous group to emerge, as per Varma's post.

'Syndicate,' Varma explained, is not a film about supernatural horror but rather an exploration of the horrific potential of human beings.

The filmmaker emphasized that the movie will expose the cyclical nature of crime and terror, illustrating how criminal organizations evolve into even more deadly forms over time. As Varma put it, "Crime and terror never die; they keep coming back in more deadlier forms."

“ONLY MAN CAN BE THE MOST TERRIFYING ANIMAL “ In CONTINUATION to my CONFESSION note on SATYA film , I DECIDED to make the BIGGEST film ever The film is called SYNDICATE It’s about a terrifying organisation which threatens the very EXISTENCE of INDIA The CONCEPT STREET… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 22, 2025

The filmmaker's confession about 'Syndicate' is a continuation of the introspective reflections he shared recently regarding his earlier works, particularly 'Satya'.

Varma revealed that watching 'Satya' again after 27 years left him deeply emotional, as he reflected on how the success of films like 'Satya' and 'Rangeela' led him astray, causing him to lose his creative focus.

He admitted that he became intoxicated by his own success, losing sight of the core principles that had initially driven him to create memorable films.

"I cried in guilt for my betrayals of all those who trusted me due to Satya. I became drunk, not on alcohol, but on my own success and my arrogance," Varma shared.

This self-reflection led him to vow to create something as worthy as 'Satya' in his remaining years, with 'Syndicate' being the result of that newfound commitment.

Varma promises that 'Syndicate' will be a scary film not due to supernatural elements, but because it will delve into the dark truths of human nature and the potential horrors that may lie ahead.

He stressed that the film's narrative would begin with a chilling statement, "Only man can be the most terrifying animal."

The story will follow a shadowy organization aiming to replace India with a "New India," through a series of devastating events that push the boundaries of terror.

In terms of production details, Varma revealed that further information regarding the cast and other specifics would be announced soon.

