Ram Gopal Varma sentenced to 3 months jail in cheque bounce case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 : Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been sentenced to three months in jail following a cheque bounce case linked to a 7-year-old dispute with an ex-employee over Rs 2.38 lakhs

On being asked about the same, Ram Gopal Varma said, "With regard to the news about me and Andheri court, I want to clarify that it is to do with a 7-year-old case of Rs 2.38 lakhs relating to an ex-employee. It is not about settling the meagre Rs 2.4 lakhs but is about refusing to be exploited in the attempts to fabricate. That's all I can say for now as it's in court."

More details regarding the matter are awaited.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Gopal Varma recently announced his new film 'Syndicate', a project that promises to be his most ambitious and terrifying work yet.

The film, according to Varma, is set to explore the rise of a terrifying criminal organization that threatens India's very existence.

In a X post, Varma explained the conceptual evolution behind 'Syndicate', noting that while street gangs were a significant threat in India in the past, the real danger today lies in the formation of a powerful syndicate comprising various factions, including political forces, law enforcement, ultra-rich businessmen, and even military personnel.

'Syndicate' will address how the intense polarisation in the country today makes it ripe for such a dangerous group to emerge, as per Varma's post.'Syndicate,' Varma explained, is not a film about supernatural horror but rather an exploration of the horrific potential of human beings.

The filmmaker emphasized that the movie will expose the cyclical nature of crime and terror, illustrating how criminal organizations evolve into even more deadly forms over time. As Varma put it, "Crime and terror never die; they keep coming back in more deadlier forms."

The filmmaker's confession about 'Syndicate' is a continuation of the introspective reflections he shared recently regarding his earlier works, particularly 'Satya'.

Varma revealed that watching 'Satya' again after 27 years left him deeply emotional, as he reflected on how the success of films like 'Satya' and 'Rangeela' led him astray, causing him to lose his creative focus.

He admitted that he became intoxicated by his own success, losing sight of the core principles that had initially driven him to create memorable films."I cried in guilt for my betrayals of all those who trusted me due to Satya. I became drunk, not on alcohol, but on my own success and my arrogance," Varma shared.

This self-reflection led him to vow to create something as worthy as 'Satya' in his remaining years, with 'Syndicate' being the result of that newfound commitment.

