Ram Kadam demands complete ban on Adipurush says, won't allow it's screening

BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam has demanded a ban on the upcoming film Adipurush for ‘distorting facts’. The film is based on the mythological epic Ramayana, and was previously condemned by the Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, who issued a stern warning to director Om Raut and his team and called for certain scenes to be removed

In a statement that didn’t specify the exact reasons behind his outrage, Ram Kadam said that not only must the film be banned, but the producers should be outcast from the film industry ‘for some time’. In the Ramayana, and presumably the film as well, Lord Rama is banished from Ayodhya for 14 years. Ram Kadam said, “We will not allow screening of film Adipurush as it has distorted the Hindu gods and goddesses. Some film producers to earn publicity and money have this habit of distorting facts. But the Hindu society will not tolerate such things.” He issued this statement through his video address to media on Thursday morning.

Additionally, Satyendra Das, the head priest of the Ram temple of Ayodhya has also called for a ban on the film, suggesting that its portrayal of Lord Rama, Sita and Ravana are inaccurate. “Making a film is not a crime but they should not be made to create deliberate controversies to hog the limelight,” he said, according to Hindustan Times.