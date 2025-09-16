Ram Kapoor reveals his ‘real job’ is ‘taking care’ of his furry friend

Mumbai, Sep 16 Popular television actor Ram Kapoor shared a glimpse of what early morning is like for him and revealed that his “real job” is to take care of his four-legged friend.

Ram took to Instagram, where he shared a playful video with his pet dog, an English Bulldog. In the clip, his furry friend is sitting and looking at the actor, who is heard saying: “Yes, what is it that you would like me to do for you, sir? He's going to sit there, stare at me and sulk. That's exactly what he's going to do. He's going to sit there, he's going to stare at me and he's going to sulk. Just look at him. Just look at him. Fatty.”

The actor’s dog then comes to him, while Ram says: “Hey, fatty. Hey, fatty. Okay, okay, come.

This is my job apparently, right? This is my job, to take care of you.”

For the caption, he wrote: “7:00AM!!! I haven’t even had my first cup of coffee yet yaaaaaaaaaar….!”

Ram made his onscreen debut with the television serial Nyaay in 1999. He was then seen in shows such as Heena, Sangharsh and Kavita.

In 2000, Ram acted in popular family drama Ghar Ek Mandir and worked with Amir Raza Hussein once again in the play The Fifty Days of War – Kargil which ran for 10 days in New Delhi as a tribute to the heroes of the Kargil War. Kapoor played five characters.

In 2001, he acted in the serial Kabhi Aaye Na Judaai and made a cameo appearance in Mira Nair's acclaimed film Monsoon Wedding. He went on to appear in films like Dhadkan and Awaz - Dil Se Dil Tak, followed by Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Bali, a telefilm in which he played Prithvi Singh.

In 2011, he starred on the TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and played the male protagonist Ram Amarnath Kapoor. He appeared in Bollywood movies Agent Vinod, Student of the Year and Humshakals.

His latest work is the OTT series “Mistry”, which is an adaptation of the American series Monk.

The series stars Ram as the eccentric detective Armaan Mistry, and Mona Singh as Sehmat, his fearless and sharp-witted partner. Joining them is Shikha Talsania as the dynamic Sharanya and Kshitish Date as the determined cop Bunty.

“Mistry” is exclusively streaming on JioHotstar on June 27. The show is produced by Banijay Asia in association with Universal International Studios.

