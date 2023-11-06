Ram Madhvani recalls shooting 'Aarya 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : Filmmaker Ram Madhvani is being appreciated for the third season of 'Aarya', which features Sushmita Sen in the lead role.

Ram, the creator and co-director, took a stroll down memory lane and opened up about the meticulous preparation that goes into crafting each season of the show.

"We conduct a special workshop for every season. This time, we had Sheena Khalid and Puja Swarup from Patchworks. One of the things we focused on was how the character has evolved from season 1 to season 2 and now in Season 3. Aarya now carries a heavier burden and has taken certain actions, which have led to accusations from her children and friends that she's not the same as before. This transformation is a consequence of the price she's willing to pay out of love. The workshops were instrumental in helping us understand the new burdens the character would bear," he recalled.

In the series, Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

