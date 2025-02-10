Ram Madhvani reveals when the idea for ‘The Waking of a Nation’ came to life for him

Mumbai, Feb 10 The makers of the upcoming fictional show “The Waking of a Nation” unveiled its teaser on Monday. National Award-winning and International Emmy nominated filmmaker Ram Madhvani has talked about how the idea of the gripping series came to life for him.

Speaking about the show, creator-director Ram Madhvani shared: “I have always been deeply interested in colonialism and, by extension, the issues of racism and prejudice. Questions surrounding cultural, linguistic, social, and artistic colonisation have long troubled me.”

He added: “As I was contemplating my next project, I knew it had to be rooted in our past, in the British Raj, and in our freedom struggle. That’s when the idea for The Waking of a Nation came to life. Thanks to Sony LIV, we now have an exciting show that combines a courtroom drama with the powerful story of three friends and how India became India.”

The teaser was unveiled by Sony LIV on Instagram, with the caption: “You know about the massacre, but you don’t know about the conspiracy. Creator | Director Ram Madhvani brings to you a show inspired by true events #TheWakingOfANation, Streaming on 7th March on Sony LIV.”

Produced by Madhvani and Amita Madhvani under the Ram Madhvani Films banner, the series features Taaruk Raina, Nikita Dutta, Sahil Mehta, Bhawsheel Singh, Alex Reece, and Paul McEwan amongst others.

Set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kantilal Sahni played by Taaruk Raina , a lawyer, is thrust into a web of colonial deceit. As the Hunter commission distorts history to serve the ruling empire, Kantilal grapples with racism, erasure, and the fight for truth.

Bound by an unshakable childhood friendship, Kantilal and his companions (Sahil Mehta as Ali Allahbaksh, Bhawsheel Singh as Hari Singh Aulakh and Nikita Dutta as Poonam, Hari’s wife), despite clashing ideologies, unravel a conspiracy that reshapes their fate.

Written by Shantanu Srivastava and Shatrujeet Nath and Ram Madhvani, the show will stream from March 7 on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor