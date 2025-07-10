Ram Madhvani Unveils India’s First Mythological Virtual Reality Universe: An Immersive AI-Driven Journey Through Time and Devotion

National Award-winning filmmaker and Emmy-nominated creator Ram Madhvani, known for pushing cinematic boundaries with landmark works like Neerja and Aarya, has announced his latest foray into storytelling. It is an ambitious AI-VR venture that marks the beginning of India’s first spiritual, mythological, and cultural universe hosted in the mesmerising and immersive world of virtual reality.

Crafted over two years, the first short film is a cutting-edge AI adaptation of the Bhagavad Gita and has already begun private previews for select audiences.

With 24 more films in development over the next year and a goal to scale to 100 films by 2028, the venture aims to reimagine spiritual, cultural, and personal viewing experiences for the modern Indian audience.

“In theatres, we experience magic. At home, we have scale and comfort. But in personal viewing, we are often watching stories on split screens, sharing attention with emails, calls, or messages,” says Ram Madhvani, Co-founder, Equinox Virtual. “With VR, especially powered by AI, we have a chance to restore the sanctity of immersive storytelling—even in a solitary experience. And what better canvas than our own epics that have lived through centuries—spiritual texts that remain culturally resonant to this day?”

While industry attention has often been focused on VR hardware, Madhvani’s contrarian bet is on content. “Devices will improve. But the real challenge, and opportunity, is in the story, and the soul,” he says.

Choosing mythology, spiritual teachings, and devotional narratives as the foundation, the VR content leverages AI to create deeply immersive, culturally rooted experiences. This is not just a one-off experiment, but the beginning of a long-term vision: to build an AI Gita-inspired mythological universe in VR , steeped in Indian storytelling traditions, spiritual meaning and powered by state-of-the-art technology.

“At Equinox, we've always believed that technology should serve emotion, not overshadow it. This venture is deeply personal. It is an offering of faith, form, and future. With mythology as our compass and AI-VR as our vessel, we’re inviting audiences into a space where timeless stories can be experienced in profoundly new ways,” said Amita Madhvani, Co-founder, Equinox Virtual. “It’s not just about innovation, it’s about devotion—reimagined for a generation ready to feel, not just watch.”

In terms of distribution, Madhvani is in talks with device manufacturers. While the venture has already sparked significant investor interest, the filmmaker shares: “These are matters of scale and ongoing negotiation. I wanted to ensure the first film matched my creative vision before inviting partners into this journey.”

A Cannes Lion-winning ad filmmaker and one of India’s most visionary storytellers, Ram’s leap into immersive technology marks not just a new chapter for his own studio, Ram Madhvani Films , but a bold new precedent for India’s entertainment and tech landscape.