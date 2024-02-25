Ram Mandir prasad and 'sooji ka halwa': Double dose of joy for Rakul-Jackky

Mumbai, Feb 25 It was indeed a divine start for the newly-wed Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani as they were blessed with a prasad from Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

And then came the sweet touch. Rakul Preet prepared 'sooji ka halwa' at her sasural for her 'Chauka Chardhana' ceremony, which signifies the bahu taken charge of the kitchen in the home of her in-laws.

Rakul Preet, who got married in Goa on February 21 to actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, shared a picture of the prasad they have received from the Ram Mandir. The orange-coloured box of prasad includes a miniature of the temple, a silver coin and sweets.

The picture caption reads: "Blessed beyond measure to receive 'prasadam' from Ayodhya after our wedding! Truly a divine start to our journey together."

Earlier, the actress, who will soon be seen in S. Shankar's much-anticipated 'Indian 2' with Kamal Haasan, gave a sneak peek into her first visit to her in-laws' 'rasoi' to her 23.6 million Instagram followers. Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared a picture of the bowl of 'sooji ka halwa' she made.

The post caption reads: "Chauka Chardhana”, which is a ritual performed two days after the wedding where a newlywed bride cooks for the first time, and it is usually a sweet dish.

In another Instagram post, Rakul shared some joyous pictures from one of the wedding events. The pictures, which are reportedly from their sangeet night, features Rakul in an enchanting white ensemble.

Designed by ace fashion designer Falguni Peacock, Rakul's outfit for the night consisted of a heavily embroidered full-sleeved blouse and matching lehenga. A transparent pearl dupatta completed the outfit.

Rakul opted for glossy makeup -- pink lips, highlighted cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes. Her hair was set in a soft wavy style with white pearls on it. The groom wore a blue velvet blazer with silver work on it and matching trousers.

The series of photos shows Rakul sitting on the lap on her beau, flashing the victory sign. Another picture shows Rakul waving at everyone, with Jackky adorably holding her hand as they walk into their new life.

The caption reads: "A dreamy night. ... Thankyouuu @falgunipeacock for creating the most magical outfit for a magical night ... felt like a star shining bright."

Rakul and Jackky had a two-in-one wedding with two ceremonies -- first, the 'Anand Karaj' in the Sikh tradition, and the second, a Sindhi-style ceremony, reflecting both Rakul and Jackky's cultural backgrounds.

The intimate wedding was attended, among others, by her family and close friends, including Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor