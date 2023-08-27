Ram Pothineni, Boyapati Sreenu's 'Skanda' trailer out 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 : Boyapati Sreenu is all set to come up with his new movie ‘Skanda’ following the huge success of ‘Akhanda.’ He collaborated with the charismatic actor in this action drama.

Taking to Instagram, the official page of Zee Studios South posted about the trailer of ‘Skanda’ and wrote, “Experience the Same Mass Madness in every language. Here's the #SkandaTrailer in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam #SkandaOnSep15 #RAPOMass.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwcC4T7IfyN/?img_index=1

Ram exudes strength in his position and delivers lengthy monologues with ease. In the movie, he plays a young man from Telangana, and his accent fits the part perfectly.

The takeaways from the trailer also include how the fights are structured and how the action is prioritised over emotions.

Boyapati Sreenu is well known for his outrageous action films, and the same is demonstrated here. In Skanda, Sreeleela portrays the female lead, while Saiee Manjrekar also has a significant part to perform. The film's major antagonist is played by the young hero Prince, and notable Telugu actors may be seen in significant roles.

The trailer's impact is increased by background music by Thaman, and the action parts are expertly captured by Santosh Dekate's cinematography.

The final scene of the trailer features a bizarre stabbing, and only Boyapati Sreenu would have such an idea.

‘Skanda,’ which is produced by Srinivasaa Chutturi, is all set to release theatrically on 15th September 2023 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor