Ram Pothineni plays a die-hard fan of Upendra in 'Andhra King Taluka'; Teaser out

The makers of Ram Pothineni's upcoming film 'Andhra King Taluka' have finally released the teaser of the film, offering a glimpse into the actor's mad fan love for a superstar.

Directed by Mahesh Babu P, the film tells the story of a fan inspired by a superstar played by the Kannada actor Upendra. The movie also stars Bhagyashri Borse, Rao Ramesh and Murali Sharma in prominent roles.

The one-minute and fifteen-second teaser introduced Ram Pothineni as a die-hard fan of a superstar played by Upendra. He fondly calls him Andhra King in the film, as shown in the video.

It is followed by his playful chemistry with the leading lady, Bhagyashri Borse, which featured their playful banter and romantic moments.

The brief teaser concluded with Murali Sharma's character mocking Ram Pothineni for idolising an actor "who doesn't even know he exists."

The movie is slated to hit theatres on November 28.

The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The production banner shared the teaser on their Instagram handle.

Ram Pothineni was last seen in the film 'Double iSmart', which was released in 2024. The film was a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'iSmart Shankar.'

The film was produced by Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh, with Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli handling cinematography duties.

The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, was released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

