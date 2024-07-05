Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt wrap up shooting for 'Double iSmart'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt have completed shooting for their upcoming much-anticipated film, 'Double iSmart'.

On Friday, film's production house Puri Connects treated fans with this news with a new poster and captioned the post, which read, "#DoubleIsmart SHOOT COMPLETED. Grand WW release on August 15. Gear Up for DIMAAK KI KIRIKIRI Experience in Theaters."

The poster features Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar in a romantic pose as the still from one of the songs from the film.

Meanwhile, the entire shoot of the movie has been completed. The post-production works are also underway.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also features Kavya Thapar, Bani J, Getup Srinu, and Ali in pivotal roles.

Makers on Monday unveiled the song 'SteppaMaar', which garnered positive response from audience.

This peppy dance number is sung by Nakash Aziz, Sahiti, and is pended by Moshin while the music is by Mani Sharma.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the teaser for the film.

In the teaser, Ram Pothineni reprises his role as the titular character, once again finding himself embroiled in trouble.

The teaser provides glimpses of Ram's character indulging in his trademark antics, including flirting with girls and dancing, before confronting Sanjay Dutt's formidable character, Big Bull, marking the Bollywood actor's debut in Telugu cinema. The teaser sets the stage for an intense showdown between Ram and Sanjay, with a gripping fight sequence near a Shiva linga.

'Double iSmart', which is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'iSmart Shankar,' is produced by Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh, with Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli handling cinematography duties.

Renowned music composer Mani Sharma returns to create the film's score.The film is set to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The original film, 'iSmart Shankar,' enjoyed immense success at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews for its portrayal of the titular character and controversial scenes. While Nabha Natesh's character met a tragic end in the first installment, the fate of Nidhhi Agerwal's character remains undisclosed, leaving fans curious about the sequel's storyline.

