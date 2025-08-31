Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar dies at 84, 'Ramayan' actor Arun Govil pays tribute

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 : Prem Sagar, son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar and father of producer Shiv Sagar, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 84.

As the son of Ramanand Sagar, who created the iconic TV series Ramayan, Prem Sagar grew up surrounded by stories, cinema, and devotion. While his father became a household name, Prem Sagar chose to work quietly behind the scenes.

Actor Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in Ramayan, took to his Instagram account to pay his condolences, calling the news "deeply saddening." The actor also prayed for strength for the family during this time of loss.

"The news of the demise of Shri Prem Sagar ji, son of the late Shri Ramanand Sagar jiwho, through the Ramayan TV serial, brought Lord Shri Ram's dignity, ideals, and teachings to every household via electronic mediaand a renowned film producer himself, is deeply saddening. We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and to give strength to the bereaved family to bear this profound grief. Om Shanti," Govil wrote in Hindi.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOA6Fb5iZgt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Prem Sagar received his training at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, as part of the 1968 batch. He later worked extensively under his father's Sagar Arts banner, which became a household name for creating the epic Ramayan.

When Ramayan first aired on Doordarshan in 1987, it became one of the most-watched TV series in India. Prem Sagar contributed to several projects under Sagar Arts as a still photographer and cinematographer, ensuring that the legacy of the Sagar family continued to shine on screen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor