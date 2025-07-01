‘Ramayana’ BTS: Ranbir Kapoor and Ravi Dubey Share Emotional Moment After Wrap-Up (Watch Video)

The movie 'Ramayana', directed by Nitish Tiwari, has been making headlines for quite some time. So far, only the title and the release year of the film have been officially announced. Since then, the makers have remained tight-lipped, with no formal confirmation about the star cast. However, it's widely known that the ensemble includes Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash, Lara Dutta, and Ravi Dubey. Now, the date for the film's much-awaited first glimpse has finally been revealed. Photos of Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta, and Yash from the sets of 'Ramayana' have gone viral. Television actor Ravi Dubey will be seen portraying Laxman in the film.

The shooting of the first part has been completed, and a behind-the-scenes video from the set has surfaced online. In the video, director Nitesh Tiwari is seen giving a heartfelt speech, followed by Ranbir and Ravi Dubey sharing a warm hug. To celebrate the wrap-up, a cake-cutting ceremony was held on set. These videos have quickly gained traction on social media.

FROM THE SETS OF RAMAYANA

PART:1 FINALLY WRAPS UP!!



RAMAYANA GLIMPSE SOON pic.twitter.com/tBNNAVmGM7 — Cinegeek (@Cinegeek_RKF) June 30, 2025

A Glimpse of the Film to be Unveiled Soon

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the makers of 'Ramayana' are set to launch the film’s logo on July 3. This event will also include an official announcement regarding the film's release date. The teaser, which is reportedly three minutes long, is ready, although it’s unclear whether it will be unveiled on July 3 as well. The movie itself is slated to release a year and a half from now.

Also Read: Sita Ramam, Pippa to Hi Nanna: 5 Mrunal Thakur Starrers to Watch Before Son of Sardaar 2

In 'Ramayana', Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita. Lara Dutta will be seen as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, and Ravi Dubey as Laxman. The first part of this grand mythological saga is scheduled to release around the Diwali festival next year.