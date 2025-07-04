'Ramayana': Kumar Vishwas' lyrics to add charm to Nitesh Tiwari's epic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : Acclaimed poet Kumar Vishwas needs no introduction. From creating magic with his words through poetry to Ram Katha narration, he has aced it all, and recently, he has been making headlines for his association with Nitesh Tiwari's directorial 'Ramayana'.

The introductory footage has already generated a storm of excitement for the epic's Diwali 2026 release. The story, rooted in Indian spiritual tradition, features music by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.has learnt that Kumar Vishwas has penned the lyrics, bringing his charm to the narrative.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as the formidable Ravana, and introduces Sunny Deol in the portrayal of Lord Hanuman. Sai Pallavi is introduced as Goddess Sita, while Ravie Dubey steps into the role of Lakshman.

Who can forget the magic of words in Akshay Kumar's song 'Hum Saath Chalen To Jeetenge', written by Kumar Vishwas, sung by Arko and B Praak in the film 'Mission Raniganj'. The track gained popularity and was heard during political rallies and on cricket grounds.

Kumar also wrote the songs "De De Jagah" for the 2018 Hindi film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and "Veer Bhagat Singh"

Vishwas often gives performances in which he recites poetry and expresses his appreciation for literature, including in Sanskrit. He also discusses socially and politically relevant subjects.

He has participated in poetry recitations outside the country, including the US, UK, Dubai, Oman, Singapore, and Japan. His impactful Ram Katha rendition is widely adored, making it part of mega events like Mahakumbh 2025.

Kumar Vishwas' "Apne-Apne Ram" has become a unique way of spreading the timeless story of Lord Ram across India and the world. His storytelling has drawn large audiences, boosting his popularity.

Born on February 10, 1970, in the town of Pilkhuwa, Uttar Pradesh, Vishwas contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election as an AAP candidate from Amethi.

It is learnt that when he was pursuing his Ph.D., he changed his name from Vishwas Kumar Sharma to Kumar Vishwas to maintain his poetic identity.

Apart from being a successful poet, he has also been associated with TV and has been a guest judge on the Indian Idol and a guest on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs', 'The Kapil Sharma Show', and other shows.

Kumar Vishwas has become a familiar face among the youth, and they enjoy listening to his thoughts on religious, political, and social subjects.

