Ramayana Teaser: First Look of Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram Revealed from Nitesh Tiwari's Mythological Drama
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 3, 2025 13:38 IST2025-07-03T13:37:36+5:302025-07-03T13:38:46+5:30
The first official glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic Ramayana is finally out. The duration of this introduction video is 3 minutes which gives a a powerful sneak peek - of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as the formidable Ravana. The film delves into the eternal clash between Rama and Ravana.The film features a stellar cast: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
Produced by Namit Malhotra and co-produced by Yash, the film is backed by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, in collaboration with DNEG - the eight-time Oscar-winning VFX powerhouse. Part 1 is set for a global release during Diwali 2026, with Part 2 following in Diwali 2027.Acclaimed stunt coordinators Terry Notary and Guy Norris will lead the action choreography, promising intense, large-scale battle sequences with visual and emotional weight.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh previously shared the first review of Ramayana introduction video. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) account, he wrote, "#JaiShriRam... Just watched the first glimpse and a 7-minute vision showreel of the most-awaited epic – #Ramayana. This glimpse of the timeless saga leaves you awestruck… Strong feeling: #Ramayana is not just a film for today, but for generations to come... #Boxoffice hurricane loading! Kudos to the visionary producer #NamitMalhotra for backing this monumental project (sic)."