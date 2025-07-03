Ramayana Teaser: First Look of Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram Revealed from Nitesh Tiwari's Mythological Drama

The first official glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic Ramayana is finally out. The duration of this introduction video is 3 minutes which gives a a powerful sneak peek - of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as the formidable Ravana. The film delves into the eternal clash between Rama and Ravana.The film features a stellar cast: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Also Read: ‘Ramayana’ BTS: Ranbir Kapoor and Ravi Dubey Share Emotional Moment After Wrap-Up (Watch Video)

Produced by Namit Malhotra and co-produced by Yash, the film is backed by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, in collaboration with DNEG - the eight-time Oscar-winning VFX powerhouse. Part 1 is set for a global release during Diwali 2026, with Part 2 following in Diwali 2027.Acclaimed stunt coordinators Terry Notary and Guy Norris will lead the action choreography, promising intense, large-scale battle sequences with visual and emotional weight.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh previously shared the first review of Ramayana introduction video. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) account, he wrote, "#JaiShriRam... Just watched the first glimpse and a 7-minute vision showreel of the most-awaited epic – #Ramayana. This glimpse of the timeless saga leaves you awestruck… Strong feeling: #Ramayana is not just a film for today, but for generations to come... #Boxoffice hurricane loading! Kudos to the visionary producer #NamitMalhotra for backing this monumental project (sic)."

