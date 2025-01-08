"Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama" to release on THIS date

Mumbai, Jan 8 The anime adaptation of Valmiki’s mythological drama, "Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama" is all set to reach the audience. The makers have finally announced the release date for the drama

Geek Pictures India recently shared that the highly-awaited movie will be released in cinema halls across the country on 24th January, this year.

Excel Movies also used their social media handle to announce, "The wait is over! Experience India's greatest epic in all its glory! Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama releasing on January 24, 2025, in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. An unmissable 4K experience awaits!"

Before the release, the makers will also be sharing the trailer of the movie on 10th January, this year. Offering an enhanced cinematic experience, the ‘’The Legend of Prince Rama’’ will be shown in a 4K remaster, along with an enhanced audio. The drama will be available in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English.

"Baahubali" and "RRR" fame screenwriter Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad has been roped in to overlook the creative adaptation of the latest versions of the film. The makers wish to use his expertise to make sure that ‘’The Legend of Prince Rama’ resonates with contemporary viewers while keeping the essence of the Ramayana intact.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor