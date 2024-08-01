Ramesh Taurani clarifies rumours of actor Sreeleela walking out of Varun Dhawan's comedy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 : Actor Varun Dhawan has reunited with his father and veteran filmmaker David Dhawan for a comedy film produced by Ramesh Taurani. A few days after the makers announced the project, rumours surfaced on social media about Telugu actor Sreeleela quitting the movie.

Reacting to such buzz, Ramesh Taurani, producer at Tips Films, issued a statement. In the statement, Ramesh said that it is not true as they have not approached anyone for the role.

"We have not yet approached anyone for the role. We are still in the process of finalizing the cast. The first schedule has just been completed, and we will make an official announcement once we have locked someone for that role. Until then, we request audiences not to believe any rumors," he said.

This venture marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and David Dhawan. They have previously worked together on projects like 'Main Tera Hero,' 'Judwaa 2,' and 'Coolie No 1.'

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Varun will be seen in 'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' , which is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

He will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film 'Baby John'. 'Baby John' is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

He will also be seen in the Indian version of the Hollywood series 'Citadel' opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

