Ramoji Rao, a successful entrepreneur who left a mark on journalism, world of films

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 : Media baron and business tycoon Ramoji Rao, who passed away in early hours on Saturday, was a multi-faceted personality whose contributions have left a mark in the field of journalism and in the world of films.

Rao passed away at the age of 87 and has left behind a lasting legacy of enterprise and dedication.

Known as an entrepreneur with a Midas touch, Rao's innovative spirit allowed him to build the monumental Ramoji Group which provides direct employment to nearly 25,000 people apart from providing indirect economic benefits for many others.

Born on November 16, 1936, into an agricultural family in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, Rao's journey from humble beginnings to monumental success began in 1962 with the launch of Margadarsi Chitfunds.

A pioneer in the media industry, Rao founded Eenadu in 1974. Ramoji Rao launched Eenadu at Visakhapatnam in August 1974 with the motto 'let truth reverberate at each dawn'.

Eenadu became the largest circulated Telugu newspaper within four years after the launch. It is one of the leading newspapers in the country today.

He introduced exclusive district newspapers and constituency pages, revolutionizing regional journalism. Eenadu is published from 23 centers, including major cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru.

Rao's media ventures expanded to television and radio with the launch of ETV Network in 1995, encompassing seven Telugu channels, and EFM - Eenadu FM Radio station. More recently, he ventured into digital media with ETV Bharat, a comprehensive national digital news platform offering news in 12 regional languages and English, covering 29 states.

As a filmmaker, Rao produced 88 socially relevant films where the story and screenplay took centrestage, earning critical acclaim and numerous awards. His most ambitious project, Ramoji Film City, holds the Guinness World Record as the world's largest film studio complex, providing comprehensive services to filmmakers and emerging as a premier tourist destination.

Rao's contributions to agriculture were also significant. In 1969, he launched Annadata, an agricultural magazine that empowered farmers with the latest methods and technological advancements. Annadata remains the most popular agricultural magazine with a loyal subscription base of 300,000.

Priya Foods, launched in 1980, became synonymous with high-quality food products available in 22 countries, winning several state and national awards. Other ventures included Dolphin Hotels, Sitara film magazine, Chatura, and Vipula literary magazines.

His philanthropic efforts were equally notable. The Ramoji Foundation runs Telugu Velugu, a literary magazine, and Bala Bharatam, a children's magazine promoting knowledge and scientific thinking among youth. Under his guidance, Eenadu-ETV pledged to support the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, undertaking massive campaigns for the cause.

Rao received numerous prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award. He received honorary doctorates from Andhra Viswa Kala Parishad, Sri Venkateswara University, and Sri Sri University. In 1987, he was elected President of the Editors Guild of India.. During his stint, he had led a protest against the then Union government's move to curtail the freedom of the press.

Leaders from across the political spectrum and members of the film and sports fraternity paid their tributes. They said Ramoji Rao has left an indelible mark on India's business, media, and philanthropic landscapes.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed grief as he highlighted the latter's contributions to journalism and the film industry.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi said Ramoji Rao was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media.

"His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment world," he said in a post on X.

The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and… pic.twitter.com/siC7aSHUxK— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu said India has lost a titan of the media and entertainment sector.

"An innovative entrepreneur, he pioneered many ventures, including the Eenadu newspaper, ETV news network and Ramoji Film City. Honoured with Padma Vibhushan, he succeeded as his vision was essentially rooted in society. His contributions to this industry will be long remembered. My condolences to his family and well-wishers," she said in a post on X.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli also penned a post on X to pay his tribute to Rao and said he should be awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously.

"ONE man with his 50 years of resilience, hardwork and innovation provided employment, livelihood and hope for millions. The only way we can pay tribute to Ramoji Rao garu is conferring him with 'BHARAT RATNA'," Rajamouli wrote.

Telugu film director Srinu Vaitla also expressed his grief over the passing away of Rao.

"I cannot describe my love towards Ramoji Rao...He's a great man. It is extremely saddened. It is a great loss. I convey my condolence to his family and pray to God that may his soul rest in peace," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor