Ramoji Rao, founder of Ramoji Film City, passes away at 87

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 : Ramoji Rao, the chairman of the Eenadu media group and founder of Ramoji Film City, is no more. He breathed his last early Saturday morning.

Rao passed away while undergoing treatment at Star Hospital in Hyderabad. He was 87.

Rao's legacy is vast, encompassing numerous successful business ventures and media productions. Under his leadership, Eenadu became a major force in Telugu media.

His other business ventures include the film production house Usha Kiran Movies, the film distribution company Mayuri Film Distributors, the financial services firm Margadarsi Chit Fund, and the hotel chain Dolphin Group of Hotels. He was also the head of the ETV Network of television channels.

In 2016, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, from then-President Pranab Mukherjee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor