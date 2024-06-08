Ramoji Rao no more: SS Rajamouli demands Bharat Ratna for media mogul

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 : After the news of the demise of media mogul Ramoji Rao broke on Saturday morning, reactions from the fans, and members of the film, sports and political industries flooded online. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli also penned a post on X to pay his tribute to Rao.

In his condolence post, Rajamouli demanded Bharat Ratna for the media baron.

"ONE man with his 50 years of resilience, hardwork and innovation provided employment, livelihood and hope for millions. The only way we can pay tribute to Ramoji Rao garu is conferring him with 'BHARAT RATNA'," Rajamouli wrote.

Rajamouli also visited Ramoji Rao's residence in the Film City to pay his last respects to the departed soul.

"One man put up so many institutions in so many sectors...He stood as a role model to many...We can pay tribute to him by conferring him with Bharat Ratna. I request both the state govt and the central govt that he definitely deserves it," Rajamouli requested.

Telugu film director Srinu Vaitla also expressed his grief over the passing of Rao.

"I cannot describe my love towards Ramoji Rao...He's a great man. It is extremely saddened. It is a great loss. I convey my condolence to his family and pray to God that may his soul rest in peace," he said.

Rao passed away while undergoing treatment at Star Hospital in Telangana's Hyderabad on Saturday morning. He was 87. Rao's legacy is vast, encompassing numerous successful business ventures and media productions. Under his leadership, Eenadu became a major force in Telugu media.

His other business ventures include the film production house Usha Kiran Movies, the film distribution company Mayuri Film Distributors, the financial services firm Margadarsi Chit Fund, and the hotel chain Dolphin Group of Hotels. He was also the head of the ETV Network of television channels.

In 2016, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, from then-President Pranab Mukherjee.

