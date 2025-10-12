"Ramu never wanted songs in 'Satya'...we were the culprits who added them": Saurabh Shukla

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 : Acclaimed actor and writer Saurabh Shukla opened up about the making of Satya, the 1998 cult classic that redefined the gangster genre in Indian cinema. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and starring Manoj Bajpayee, the film became a landmark for its raw portrayal of Mumbai's underworld and its realistic storytelling.

Saurabh Shukla, known for his versatile performances and impactful writing, co-wrote Satya along with Anurag Kashyap. He said the team never set out to create a cult film but focused purely on honest filmmaking.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the actor emphasised that true filmmaking lies in the process, rather than chasing outcomes.

"I think the day you know that you are making a cult film, it will never be a cult. If everybody wants to make a cult film, a great film, a successful film and if that is the focus, then you are not making the film. You are either making a success or you are making the cult, but you are not making a film," Saurabh Shukla said.

Reflecting on the creative process behind Satya, Shukla shared an interesting anecdote about the inclusion of songs, revealing that Ram Gopal Varma had initially planned to make the film without any music.

However, Saurabh Shukla revealed that the team convinced RGV to add songs to the movie to make it commercially appealing to the audience.

"Let me tell you one thing. Satya has songs. Who is responsible for those songs? If there is a culprit, it is us," he said with a laugh. "The culprit, because at that time, Ramu (Ram Gopal Varma) said, 'I want to make a film which has no songs'. It was a film, and it was unimaginable at that time," Shukla added.

"We said, no, no. We thought for the first time that we were getting a commercial director. I mean, he will give us a chance. 'He is doing it like an art film. How will we sell the pictures? Yes, we won't be able to sell the picture'. So, we all convinced Ramu. Ramu never wanted songs in the film," added Saurabh Shukla.

The music for 'Satya' was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, while the lyrics were penned by Gulzar. Songs like 'Goli Maar Bheje Mein' and 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' went on to become popular while complementing the film's gritty tone.

The 'Jolly LLB' actor also expressed his deep concern about India's creative and cultural evolution when he was asked about a common perspective regarding 'Satya', with many calling it an 'ahead of its time' film when it was released in 1998.

"I think we carry a lot of burden on us of whether people are ready or not. People are smart. They have always been. So what happened to our India? We can think and write films of this level. What happened to us? Are we ready? Are we ready for what?" he said.

Drawing from India's rich cultural heritage, Shukla expressed disappointment at the self-doubt among creators, given that India's mythologies have long explored deep moral and philosophical issues.

"Read our mythology. Our Mahabharat, what has not been dealt with in it? The doer should have faith. I don't know why we sit on a very high horse and start looking down on people. I have a big problem with that," said Saurabh Shukla.

Satya earned Manoj Bajpayee the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and won multiple Filmfare Awards, cementing its place as one of Bollywood's most influential films.

As for Saurabh Shukla, the actor was recently seen in the film 'Jolly LLB 3' starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles.

