Rana Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya meet Allu Arjun after his release from jail

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 14 : Following the return of Allu Arjun to his residence after getting interim bail, his relatives and friends from the industry arrived at his house to meet with the 'Pushpa 2' star.

In the visuals doing the rounds on the internet, Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya could be seen greeting Allu Arjun with a warm hug.

Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday, in connection with the death of a woman during the film's screening last week. Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha also went to Allu Arjun's house in Jubilee Hills to meet with her nephew.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda and 'Pushpa 2 The Rule' director Sukumar were also spotted at Allu Arjun's residence. They were seen hugging and talking to him outdoors for a while

Allu Arjun was released on Saturday morning from the jail where he spent the night after being arrested in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of Pushpa 2. He had to spend Friday night in prison despite the Telangana High Court granting him bail.

After getting released from the jail, Allu Arjun also spoke to media .

He said, "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened."

The incident that led to Allu Arjun's arrest occurred during a chaotic scene at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4, when the actor arrived to attend the premiere of his latest film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.A large crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star, and the situation quickly escalated when Allu Arjun waved to the fans from the sunroof of his vehicle.Police allege that this action contributed to the chaos that ensued, leading to the death of a woman named Revathi, while her son suffered injuries.

According to authorities, the actor's security team was responsible for pushing the crowd to clear the path for the actor's vehicle.Despite being informed about the danger of the large crowd, police claim that Allu Arjun's team did not take prompt action to mitigate the situation.

During an earlier press conference, the actor had shared his deep shock regarding the tragic event."The incident that took place in the Sandhya theatre is very unfortunate... I'm shocked. It took me hours to process it and respond to the incident. I couldn't process it psychologically. It took me around 10 hours. We all blanked out when we heard the news," he remarked at the success meet for Pushpa 2.

The actor's legal team, led by lawyer Ashok Reddy, expressed dissatisfaction over the delays in Allu Arjun's release despite the court's decision. Reddy referred to the delay as an "illegal detention" and hinted at taking further legal action.

The arrest has sparked widespread reactions, with various political figures and celebrities expressing support for Allu Arjun.

