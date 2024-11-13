Rana Daggubati promises unfiltered conversations, banters with stars in his new OTT chat show

Mumbai, Nov 13 Telugu star Rana Daggubati is set to host the upcoming streaming chat show ‘The Rana Daggubati Show’. The show will see a star-studded line-up of actors from the south Indian film industries.

The unscripted Telugu Original eight-episode series has been created by Rana Daggubati himself, and will see stars including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Sree Leela, Nani, S.S. Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma and others.

Talking about the show, Rana said in a statement, “For too long, talk shows have just scratched the surface when it comes to getting to know our favourite celebs. But we’re flipping the script! Our show is a backstage pass into the real lives of these stars—many of whom are my buddies and colleagues. Think chill vibes, no filters, and a whole lot of unexpected moments. It’s like hanging out with your favourite icons as they spill the tea, share wild stories, and dive headfirst into the stuff they absolutely love”.

He further mentioned, “I’m excited! Soon fans in over 240 countries will get to kick back and experience this fun ride with us on Prime Video starting November 23! Get ready for all the feels, the laughs, and moments you’ll be texting your friends about—because this is as real and up-close as it gets”.

The show promises unfiltered conversations and unexplored facets of celebrities, and presents a refreshing take on the celebrity talk show format.

Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, "’The Rana Daggubati Show’ is an unconventional take on talk shows, going beyond surface-level exchanges to explore engaging conversations and intriguing activities that Rana and his guests fully immerse themselves in. The mystique surrounding some of the industry's biggest names piques the interest of audiences and fans, and Rana creates a warm, inviting atmosphere on the show, encouraging guests to shed their inhibitions and connect authentically with their fans”.

Produced by Spirit Media, the show is set to drop on Prime Video on November 23.

