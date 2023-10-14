Rana Daggubati unleashes his cool fashionable avatar at Lakme Fashion Week 2023

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Actor Rana Daggubati walking the ramp is something that does not happen often. However, Delhiites got lucky as they witnessed the 'Baahubali' star in a completely different fashionable avatar on Friday night.

Rana attended Lakme Fashion Week in the national capital last night as a showstopper for designers Shivan and Narresh.

He along with Athiya Shetty showcased the designers' resort-wear collection, which draws its inspiration from the Suomi Series which finds its roots in the designers' recent visit to Finland.

Rana looked uber cool in a printed jumper, blue zip-up shirt and black baggy pants. He elevated his look with a pair of shades. On the other hand, Athiya was dressed in a black bralette top and high-waisted skirt in shades of mauve and lavender ombre. They both walked the ramp in slip-ons.

During the post-show conference, Rana said, "This is a chill outfit, perfect for a South Indian."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Rana recently joined the cast of superstar Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 170'. Lyca Productions, the film's production house, made the announcement on October 3.

"Welcoming the dapper & supercool talent Mr. Rana Daggubati on board for #Thalaivar170. #Thalaivar170Team has gotten even more charismatic with the addition of the dashing @RanaDaggubati," the production banner posted on X.

Anirudh Ravichander, who worked with Rajinikanth in Jailer, with Vijay in Leo, and most recently with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, has also joined the team as the film's music director.

TJ Gnanavel has come on board to direct the film.

