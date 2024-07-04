Rana Daggubati unveils heartwarming teaser of '35: Chinna Katha Kaadu'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 : The makers of '35-Chinna Katha Kaadu' starring Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, Vishwadev, Gautami, and Bhagyaraj unveiled the teaser for the film.

Rana Daggubati on Wednesday dropped the teaser on his X handle.

Proudly bringing you all the teaser of #35Movie ❤️ A story that lies in every household :) Experience the magic of this tale, #35CKK on the big screens from AUGUST 15th, 2024🤗https://t.co/TNLDM2mmpc@i_nivethathomas @PriyadarshiPN @imvishwadev @gautamitads #NandaKishore… pic.twitter.com/88zEgHnHrI — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) July 3, 2024

The teaser takes us inside the lives of a middle-class married couple (played by Vishwadev and Nivetha) and their two children. While their elder son Arun struggles with mathematics, his mother remains supportive and empathetic with his studies. Later, things worsen with the arrival of a new and strict mathematics teacher (portrayed by Priyadarshi), who dares Arun to pass the subject.

Helmed by Nanda Kishore Emani, '35' explores the poignant tale of an eleven-year-old child who challenges the fundamentals of mathematics, finding profound life lessons through the teachings of his school dropout mother.

Set to premiere on August 15, 2024, '35' is presented by Rana Daggubati and his team.

Last month, Rana presented the title and film's poster.

Along with the poster, he wrote, "From the sacred land of Tirupathi. Bringing you a lovely narrative that will touch everyone's hearts Presenting 35 ~ Chinna Katha Kaadu Starring @i_nivethathomas@PriyadarshiPN@imvishwadev@gautamitadsIn cinemas from AUGUST 15th, 2024."

Talking about the film, Rana Daggubati recently said, "I was instantly drawn by this drama woven with conflict, love, and bonding between mother and her two strikingly different children. One who resists learning things, and considers maths as an illogical subject, and the other child who is smart and obedient yet torn by the conflict in the family."

The film features star cast including Gauthami, Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, and Viswadev, along with child artists Arun Dev and Abhay in captivating roles.

The music is composed by Vivek Sagar, while Niketh Bommi will serve as the cinematographer, promising stunning visuals that complement the narrative. The film is produced by Viswadev Rachakonda of Waltair Productions and Srujan Yarabolu of S original.

