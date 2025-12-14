Rana Daggubati's better half Miheeka wishes Happy birthday to her 'love' in a sweet post

Chennai, Dec 14 Actor Rana Daggubati's better half, Miheeka Daggubati, penned a lovely birthday wish for her 'love' on his special day.

She also dropped an unseen photo of the 'Baahubali' actor on her IG, which showed him oozing charm while sitting in a restaurant.

"Happy happy birthday my love! @ranadaggubati (red heart emoji) (sic)," Miheeka's wish for her husband read.

Refreshing your memory, in May 2020, Rana made his relationship with Miheeka Instagram official by posting a still with her, along with the caption, “And she said yes!”

This was followed by a roka ceremony at home. The couple finally tied the knot in August 2020 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nuptials held in Hyderabad were attended only by the couple's closest friends and family members.

In another update, Rana recently received a lot of praise from his 'Kaantha' co-star Bhagyashrii, who referred to him as a true friend and a "gem of a person."

As IANS asked Rana about Baghyashrii's post, he shared, "First, it was very kind of her to say that. Bhagyashrii was so sincere and it's hard for somebody to just move away from (their place). She was from Bombay. We said you will have to learn Tamil if you have to be in the film and she stayed here for six months (to learn Tamil) and that doesn't happen in today's time."

"The sincerity that she has been with, I think, is extraordinary. You can see it in the film. See, we were also very nervous in the beginning, you know, I'm saying you have Dulquer, you have Samuthirakani sir and it's nice in writing when you say you want a new girl to match up to them. It was nice to say all that in a scene, but unless the person performs, you don't have it. But I think the first few months, as soon as she started doing the tests, we knew we had found our Kumari," he added.

