Rana Daggubati's Ikonz gets funding from Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos

Hyderabad, March 12 Rana Daggubati's venture Ikonz has got funding from global technology stalwarts Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. The 'Baahubali' actor who is excited about the same has expressed his happiness over the funding.

Rana Daggubati said, "As an IP owner, the world of blockchain presents both incredible possibilities as well as challenges on the best way to identify and focus on the best and most credible opportunities."

"A world-class blockchain aggregation company is the best way I and other IP owners could have found to start managing and monetising IP assets on a global stage in multiple formats be NFTs, avatars, or even basic rights management", the young entrepreneur explains.

"I am excited to begin this new chapter as a co-founder at Ikonz we are happy to partner with the Indian biggest IPs such as 'Amar Chitra Katha', 'Tinkle', and SureshProductions and lead away into the metaverse", Rana Daggubati's statement says.

Ikonz is a platform that helps manage digital assets and monetise digital IPs, NFTs across metaverses. Founded in August 2021, Ikonz has been providing its services as a wealth-building platform that helps IP owners, artists and other established icons manage their digital assets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor