‘Rana Naidu 2’ trailer is loaded with betrayal, redemption, and everything in between

Mumbai, June 3 The trailer of the second season of the hit Telugu language streaming show ‘Rana Naidu’ was unveiled on Tuesday. The trailer cranks the stakes up a notch with danger getting personal. It shows that Rauf, a worthy adversary to Rana, will stop at nothing to settle scores. Rana is on the brink, desperate to pull off one final, high-stakes fix that could secure his family’s future.

Real-life uncle-nephew duo Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati return as the warring father-son pair at the heart of this storm. The 2nd season also stars Arjun Rampal, Surveen Chawla, Kriti Kharbanda, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Dino Morea.

Talking about the new season, creator and director, Karan Anshuman shared, “Season 2 is bigger, darker, and way more intense! The emotional stakes? Off the charts! Rana and Naga are still butting heads, two strong-willed men weighed down by their past and their own flaws. Things at home? Let’s just say the Naidu family drama is hitting a whole new level of chaos. Loyalties are shifting, tempers are flaring, and the line between love and betrayal is getting dangerously blurry. And just when things couldn’t get any more complicated, Arjun Rampal’s Rauf steps into the storm, shaking everything up. It’s raw, it’s real, it's chaotic but Rana remains focused on one thing, protecting his family, no matter the cost”.

Season 1 showcased the dangerous, adrenaline-soaked, slick world of Rana Naidu, the ultimate fixer to the rich and reckless. He could erase crimes, rewrite narratives, and bury the darkest secrets in plain sight! Nothing was too messy for Rana… except his own father. Enter Naga Naidu, Rana’s estranged father, a ticking time bomb of regret, rage, and unresolved history.

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, shared, “We’re excited to bring back Rana Naidu, our successful action drama franchise, within two years of its first season. In Season 1, Rana the fixer for the stars, fixed everyone’s problems but his own. This time, the fight is personal — it’s for the family. In this new season, Rana bends the rules and faces some of his fiercest enemies yet, all to protect those closest to him. With every new season, our goal is to raise the stakes and deliver even more compelling drama & action from the Rana & his brothers, because when it comes to family Rana will stop at nothing”.

“We’re also pleased to welcome Arjun Rampal to the cast, joining Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Sir. Venkatesh Sir brings his signature humour and Hyderabadi charm once again, while Rana delivers a commanding performance in some of the season’s most intense sequences. With Sunder Aaron, Karan Anshuman, Suparn Verma, and Abhay Chopra at the helm, we’re thrilled to bring the next chapter of Rana Naidu to life on the 13th of June”, she added.

Created and directed by Karan Anshuman, with Suparn S. Varma and Abhay Chopra also directing, ‘Rana Naidu’ is produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global.

‘Rana Naidu’ season 2 is set to premiere on June 13, only on Netflix

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor