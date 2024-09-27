Rana on working with Big B, Rajinikanth: Privilege that comes with bundle of nerves

Abu Dhabi, Sep 27 Star Rana Daggubati, who is gearing up to share the silver screen with cinematic legends Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth in the Tamil action drama “Vettaiyan,” expressed his excitement, calling it a thrilling privilege that also brings a rush of nerves.

Talking to IANS exclusively on the sidelines of IIFA, Rana said: “Working with icons like Mr. Bachchan and Rajinikanth sir is nothing short of a timeless opportunity. It is a privilege that comes with a bundle of nerves, but more than that, it is exciting.”

“It is a chance to learn, to understand what it takes to reach the zenith of artistic excellence.”

With such an amazing cast for the film, which also stars Fahadh Faasil, does he agree it is a perfect recipe for a blockbuster?

“I am incredibly excited, and yes, the anticipation is palpable. The film boasts an ensemble of immensely talented individuals, and it has the potential to be something special. But it is the audience’s verdict that matters most. I truly hope they embrace it with the same enthusiasm we have poured into making it.”

Over the years, pan-India films such as the “KGF”, “Baahubali,” and “Pushpa” franchises have not just broken records but also reshaped the box-office landscape, giving strong competition to Hindi films. Along with enchanting the Indian audiences, pan India films have proved that regional storytelling can resonate on a grand scale.

Talking about what makes pan India films so popular, the 39-year-old star said: “Cinema is universal, we’re just divided by languages just the way the country is - but to the audience, it’s an emotion, an excitement, and a story. When you tell stories that touch hearts, language, and region become irrelevant.”

“The success of “Baahubali,” “Minnal Murali” “Hanuman,” and “Manjummel Boys” are classic examples of cinema that reverberated globally,” added the actor, who made his Hindi film debut in 2011 with “Dum Maaro Dum”.

Why did it take so long to call Hindi and regional films simply ‘Indian films’?

Rana, who is hosting IIFA Utsavam, said: “India means unity in diversity - that is our strength. We are able to create more, and more regional power with stories to tell, and only cinema that cuts across five or more states or languages should even be called Indian Films.”

“The rest I think, will keep identity with language as it is a simple way for audiences.”

The actor says IIFA Utsavam is all about celebrating the magic of cinema, and he plans to bring a blend of fun, laughter, and a bit of behind-the-scenes magic to the viewers.

“It is not just about handing out awards; it is about sharing stories, exploring the passion that makes cinema, truly an incredible medium that we all love, it is a dream, and celebrating the brilliance of those who make it happen. I want the audience to feel that they are a part of this celebration – not just watching it.”

He calls hosting an adventure.

“It is all about spontaneity, wit, and the challenge of holding the audience’s attention. It keeps me on my toes! I love the interaction, the instant connection with the audience, an exchange that brings the whole event to life.”

